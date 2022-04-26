Animal park in Wayne County gearing up for 2022 season

An animal park near Lake Ariel is gearing up to welcome guests for the new 2022 season.

SALEM TOWNSHIP, PA — If you’re “born to be wild” this weekend, an animal park near Lake Ariel is gearing up to welcome guests for the new 2022 season.

As the weather warms up, many area attractions are making preparations to open for the season.

That includes Claws 'N' Paws Wild Animal Park in Salem Township, just outside of Lake Ariel.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited the place in Wayne County on Tuesday.

Ryan was joined by zookeepers. They introduced viewers to some of the creatures who live at the park in Wayne County.

Weather permitting, the owners plan to open this Saturday, April 30, at 10 a.m. Get the latest updates on the park’s Facebook page.

2022 general admission rates:

Adult (age 12 & up) $22.50

Junior (age 2-11) $17.50

Senior (age 65 & up) $21.50

Age 1 and under free

Military (with I.D.) $19.50

