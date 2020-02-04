Allied Services launches 'Thankful Thursdays' to support frontline workers

A sign of solidarity. One of our area's largest healthcare nonprofit spearheads a new project to keep employees' spirits up.

A big healthcare provider in our area is showing quite the sign of solidarity for its employees on the frontlines.

Allied Services launched a new campaign called "Thankful Thursdays."

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted the project, which Allied's leaders launched as a way to honor, celebrate, and give back to their essential workers.

Allied Services is known in our area for helping to change the lives of kids and adults with disabilities.

" Our why is because we want our employees on the frontlines and at all of our care centers to know how much Allied Services, from our executive team to our other staff members who are currently working remote, to know how much we care about every single effort they're putting in," Allied Services spokesperson Jim Brogna said.

As part of its "Thankful Thursday" efforts, Allied's leaders plan to express their gratitude, even more, every Thursday, over the next several weeks by doing everything from hanging giant "thank you" signs across its campuses, surprises random employees with gift cards, and offering free snacks. The essential workers make up a big chunk of Allied's 3, 500 employees.

Some of the care essential workers are providing for patients inside Allied right now; you helped make possible through your donations to WNEP's Ryan's Run over the years. Whether it's new rehabilitation technology, high tech tools to engage Alzheimer's patients, or even ventilators, your generosity continues to help this nonprofit improve lives across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

Some of the technology helps keep patients occupied since visitors were stopped entering Allied's campuses on March 13 as a way to keep everyone safe in the wake of COVID-19.

