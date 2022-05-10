After two-year hiatus, Spartan Games returns to Schuylkill County, bringing tgether hundreds of students

An event similar to the Special Olympics is back this year at North Schuylkill Junior/Senior High School after a two-year hiatus.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Year four of the Spartan Games is back in Schuylkill County.

It’s organized by the North Schuylkill School District near Ashland.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the event on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

The day is filled with fun competition, activities, and more for children with disabilities in grades kindergarten through 12th grade.

The Spartan Games involves students from dozen of area school districts and hundreds of athletes.

The games start after 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday and continue until around 1 p.m.

The public is invited to cheer on competitors.

Activities include events such as throwing (Javelin, Tennis, Frisbee), jumping (Long Jump, Vertical Jump), running (50-meter race, 100-meter race, 50-meter walk, wheelchair race), and a 4 x 100 relay (each district enters a team to compete for a team trophy).

Athletes are awarded ribbons for each event for first through sixth place.

Each athlete also receives a participation medal.

Event details:

What: The Spartan Games

When: Today, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, from 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: North Schuylkill Jr./Sr. High, 15 Academy Lane, Ashland

Check out the event's Facebook page at this link.

The clip below features a previous Newswatch 16 story of the Spartan Games.

