A virtual visit: Checking in with area teachers and students

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey is checking in with students and area teachers as they gear up for Thanksgiving break.

This school year, about three months strong right now has been tough on students, teachers, and parents.

On Wednesday morning, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey checked in with several schools to see how everyone is holding up.

"It's a little different because of the shields in the mask," said Kaela Edson from Millville Area Elem. School.

It’s the vibe surrounding the 2020 school year.

"I keep saying that it's like my first year of teaching all over again, even though it's my 15th year of teaching," said Melanie Fowler from North Schuylkill Jr./Sr. High School.

"It has been one of the most challenging things I've ever have to have to do," said Mandy Yaple from Millville.

"I've been teaching since 2004. So, you know, I do think that the kids have, even though we're meant to be socially distant, they've kind of come together, and they really have supported each other," added Joel Ryder from Warrior Run High School.

Coming together is what our area is all about, from the students to the teachers helping them thrive in so many places, including Warrior Run High School, Millville Elementary School, and North Schuylkill Jr./Sr. High School.

At North Schuylkill, students shared some of the things they’re grateful for that they admit. They may have taken for granted in the past. "I like seeing my friends," said Brigid Flynn.

Ryan asked Emma Miller what the bright spot is at Warrior Run High School. She said, "It's nice that we're here in person because I feel like we get a better learning experience if we're there and hands-on rather than being online might be a little bit more difficult if you're trying to learn through the computer."

"You know, in the past, kids complained, and they couldn't wait for summer some years, but now coming back, they're so grateful to be with us and the things that we can offer them and the opportunity to be here after they saw what it was like not to have school," added Fowler. "So it really helped form a deeper appreciation for the students, for the teachers and the teachers, for the students, and I really missed them during the spring."

Millville Area Elementary teacher Mandy Yaple echoed much of that, adding that students have also been so understanding with our area’s educators as it’s really a learning process for everyone involved.

Yaple said, "You know, it's a lot trying to teach in person and online at the same time, trying to create lessons that are digitally friendly for the first time ever. It's been a very difficult undertaking, but I think what's been so great about it is the students honestly have been so patient with us teachers."

Just like her students, this third-grade teacher from the Millville area never gave up on her kiddos.

Last April, we spotlighted Miss Yaple stopping by to serenade students outside their homes dressed as Woody from the movie Toy Story. She sang You Got a Friend in Me.

Friends, who whether they’re teachers or classmates, show us that we’re stronger together, which is something we can all be grateful for, especially this holiday week.