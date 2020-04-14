A virtual postcard, from Italy to America

Many travelers from northeastern and central Pennsylvania love to visit European countries like Italy, but coronavirus has put those travel dreams on hold.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey is among them. Ryan offered a look at how overseas travel has dramatically changed.

So many travelers from northeastern and central Pennsylvania love to visit European countries, including Italy.

Ryan shared videos from his visit to southern Italy last year and introduced us to a hotel worker named Nello.

Ryan connected with Nello recently on Zoom to see how the coronavirus pandemic has drastically changed life in his country.

Southern Italy, Sorrento, and the Amalfi Coast are places many have described as among the most beautiful in the world. They are spots where tourists flock to every year, especially in spring, summer, and fall.

But not this year. The coronavirus pandemic changed all that.

"So right now, the situation is very bad," Sorrento resident Nello Parlato said.

Nello works at Hotel Minerva in Sorrento, the home base city where visitors from all over, including from our area, come to tour southern Italy's picturesque Amalfi Coast.

" The hotel is still closed. We don't know when it will reopen. It depends on the situation, you know, the virus," Parlato said.

Nello also shared with Ryan how different things are now at his hotel.

"I think more than 70% of the reservations of the whole year are canceled. I think the situation, the bad situation in Italy, is the tourism because everyone lives with tourism, especially the hotels, the shops, everything!" Parlato said.

Usually, at this time of the year, the streets of Sorrento are packed with tourists.

However, with a stay-at-home order in effect for more than a month, empty streets are almost everywhere in that popular Italian city.

With heartbreaking pictures from Italy on the news almost every night, Newswatch 16 wanted to ask Nello just how bad the situation is where he lives in southern Italy.

"The bad part, the bad part of Italy is the north. So the south, especially Sorrento, just few people we know affected by the coronavirus. The very bad part of Italy right now is Bergamo, Milano, you know, close to Venice. Those cities are in a very bad situation right now. The rest are, more or less, okay."

As Nello explained to Newswatch 16, it is very difficult for Italians to stay home and off the streets:

" What we miss for sure is the way that every day we do something when we get up, we have a coffee, an espresso. Sometimes we go out, you know, out of the house to find people to make the hug, to give 'Come stai, how are you?'" Parlato said.

Since the pandemic hit, there are no hugs, no sharing espressos, no close contact.

" We can just we can say hello, but we can just wave the hand, but we cannot, you know, give a hug," Parlato said.

While hugs may be a big "no" for Italians right now, Nello wanted to give a "virtual hug" to all Americans, including those in our area, who hope to someday travel to Italy.

"I think, when we are sure that everything is okay, they must travel, people. We need the Americans, and the Americans need the Italian people. You know, the Americans for us are like part of the family. We love the Americans; we love you!" Parlato said.

You can bet just about anyone from northeastern and central Pennsylvania who's ever been to Italy will send that love right back to Nello.