A sweet incentive for a family bike ride

The Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA has launched a Family Bike Ride Scavenger Hunt on several trails in Luzerne County, complete with prizes.

Sunny skies and smooth trails are the perfect reason to break out the bikes, and a “sweet” program underway in our area could give your kids extra, including free Rita’s gift certificates for free ices.

It’s all thanks to a Family Bike Ride Scavenger Hunt organized by the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA.

The program continues through June 30, 2020.

Here’s how it works according to the organizers at the Y.

Families can visit four of the seven local trails listed below. They’re encouraged to snap a photo of their bikes at any trail kiosk they can find and send it to welcomecenter@wbymca.org.

Families will receive Rita’s gift certificates for free ices on a first-come, first-served basis as there is a limited supply.

Scavenger hunt trails to visit

Back Mountain Trail: Trailhead on Parry Street in Luzerne.

Susquehanna Warrior Trail: Click here for trail maps and trailheads.

Black Diamond Trail & Lehigh Gorge State Park: Click here to see the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor website for trail maps and trailheads.

Susquehanna River Levee Trail in Wyoming: Trailhead is across the street from the Swetland Homestead on Wyoming Avenue.

Susquehanna River Levee Trail in Wilkes-Barre: Ramps to access the trail are available across from Gibby Field at Barney Farms Park.

Greater Hazleton Rails to Trail: Trailhead entrance at 1805 Broad Street, Hazleton.

If you need help finding the trails, head here for the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources's website where you can search for trails by name and location.

More information on the trails can be found at DiscoverNEPA.

These rides are supported in part by funding from the City of Wilkes-Barre Health Department through the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Preventive Health & Health Services Block Grant.

Guidance on spending time outdoors