A new herd in Hawley: the story behind the colorful deer decoys

Parts of Wayne County just got more colorful thanks to local artists and an a quarantine art project.

HAWLEY, Pa. — A colorful new project could leave some with that "deer in the headlights" look in one part of Wayne County.

Eleven colorful, deer decoys have been painted and decked out by local artists during the quarantine.

The local works of art have been placed throughout Hawley.

Local artist Melissa DeChellis spearheaded the project, which she calls "What the buck is happening in Hawley?"

The designs on the deer range from patriotic to outer space.

DeChellis initially got the idea from the community of Milford, Pike County, that had colorful bear decoys painted and placed throughout the community.

DeChellis says deer decoys were chosen for Hawley because of their local connection to the area since "buckhorns" are the mascot in the Wallenpaupack Area School District.

The pandemic art project was supported by local businesses.

You can see the deer decoys on display throughout Hawley this summer.

The works of art are expected to be auctioned off in August.

Cash collected will support the nonprofit, Downtown Hawley Partnership.