A hometown Christmas event coming to Montrose

A Susquehanna County community is getting ready to celebrate the season this weekend with a hometown holiday themed event.

MONTROSE, Pa. — An annual holiday tradition aimed at capturing the spirit of the season gets underway.

Christmas in Montrose runs from Friday, December 3, 2021, through Sunday, December 5.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted this holiday happening that kicks off at 9 a.m. Friday at Montrose Bible Conference Lake Ridge Center. A craft fair and kids' activities are on tap.

Other weekend events include a 5K on Saturday and a "Parade of Lights."

The overall goal of the event is to invite people to experience the close-knit community of Montrose.

Among the highlights are pictures with Old St. Nick, hot chocolate, horse-drawn carriage rides, a visit to the chocolate shop, a stroll through the farmer's market, gift shopping, and more.

The weekend full of fun and entertainment wraps up with a Christmas Chorale Concert at 3 p.m. It'll take place at First Presbyterian Church in Montrose.

The event in this part of Susquehanna County is just one of several holiday happenings on tap this weekend.

Check out Ryan's Facebook post to see more activities shared by so many of you.