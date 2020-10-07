Big tires, big fun and big changes at this summer's Bloomsburg Jamboree

The 33rd annual Bloomsburg Jamboree is still on this weekend at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds but with some changes due to COVID-19.

The 33rd annual Bloomsburg Jamboree kicks off in Columbia County today, Friday, July 10, 2020.

The event plays out at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds and is billed as the "state fair for gear heads."

This year, due to the coronavirus, organizers tell Newswatch 16 additional safety steps are in place to promote social distancing and to keep those attending safe. Among the changes, a more spaced out event across the fairgrounds 227 acres.

The summertime tradition includes everything from Monster Truck Shows to a "Show & Shine" event where you can show off your ride. Learn more about it at this link.

There are also Monster Truck rides and several other activities on tap, which you can learn about at this link. Scroll to the middle of the page and click "event features."

New this year are a number of changes due to COVID-19 to keep spectators and participates safe, which Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey highlighted on Friday.

COVID-19 Safety Measures

The following safety measures were announced by The Bloomsburg Jamboree in order to provide a safe environment:

All guests will be required to have a mask to enter the grounds.

All guests must practice social distancing.

All guests should wear masks when unable to social distance.

Extra cleaning of common areas and bathrooms will be conducted.

Soap and hand sanitizer will be available.

Social distancing in the grandstands will be required.

Access to indoor spaces will be moderated to ensure proper social distancing.

Staff will have appropriate safety practices in place, including face masks, gloves for ticket takers, face shields, and other precautions.

Bonnier Events (the organizer) ensures that adjustments will be made to any additional mandates from the Fairgrounds and any problematic areas at the event.



A note from Bloomsburg Jamboree Management:

Any guest who is concerned about their safety has underlying health concerns or is showing any possible symptoms is highly encouraged to wait to participate in another of our events in the future and not participate in the Bloomsburg 4-Wheel Jamboree at this time.

Activities announced for the 2020 show:

General Tire Monster Truck Show

Monster Truck Lineup: General Tire Monster Truck, Bad Habit, XDP, Bad Company, Fast Metal, and Raminator

Monster Truck Legend Dennis Anderson signing autographs

NEW THIS YEAR: Mega Trucks on a specially-designed J-Hook track

Tough Trucks Challenge on an all-new short-course off-road-style track

Mud Bog Challenge on an all-new Hill N' Hole Mud Pit

Pro-judged Show-N-Shine Competition

Shop the Performance Marketplace

Event times

Friday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 11, from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 15, from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

Tickets