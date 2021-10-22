115-year-old church in Berwick transformed into gothic home, becoming 'Halloween Central'

It's a not-so-typical home renovation in one part of Columbia County. A man has converted a once empty church into a place with Halloween vibes year-round.

BERWICK, Pa. — When it comes to Halloween décor, people in our area deck out their homes with all sorts of creepy creations ranging from the fake spiderwebs to huge outdoor inflatable characters.

But one man's home in Berwick has essentially become "Halloween Central" year-round. Mike Henger took a 115-year-old historic church and transformed it into a not-so-typical home.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey visited the place on Friday that was once known as First Christian Church. It was established along Cemetery Street in 1906.

Mikey says the church has been a landmark in this Columbia County community and had been empty for a few years. He wanted to bring it back with his own unique style.

By day, Mikey is a globetrotting hairstylist. He leads many educational trainings for up and comers in the world of cosmetology.

Mikey's work in the industry and creativity at home has also made quite an impact on social media. He has quite the following online with more than 250K followers on TikTok and more than 87K on Instagram.

