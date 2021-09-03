Grills gone wild! Labor Day BBQ tips

Burger up! Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey teamed up with some pros near Tunkhannock who offered tips to improve your holiday 'chillin' 'n grillin.'

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — If you've got a license to grill and a family gathering going down at your place this Labor Day, Newswatch 16 cooked up some ideas to help you liven up your Labor Day.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey visited some serious "grill sergeants" near Tunkhannock.

Grilling Tips

Ryan popped by one of the locations with the family-owned business Greenley's BBQ.

The crew from Greenley's shared several news-you-can-use tips to help prevent dry burgers and so much more at your cookout this holiday weekend.

Need more recipes? Head here.

Labor Day Travel

Ryan also highlighted some of the Labor Day Travel stats and facts surrounding this weekend.

When it comes to Labor Day Travel, some predictions show a slightly lower volume of vacationers compared to 2020.

The following information was provided to Newswatch 16 from AAA North Penn:

42.9 million Americans are expected to head out on road trips this Labor Day. This is a 1 percent drop compared to 2020 and a 10 percent decrease compared to 2019.

But, due to the unpredictability with the Delta variant, many travelers are keeping Labor Day 2021 plans flexible. The majority of people are going by car compared to a plane to get to their destinations.