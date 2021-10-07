Calling all foodies! Student-run restaurant gets fired up for fall, cooks up cuisines from around the world

After flash flooding and the pandemic put the brakes on "409 on Adams," the student-run restaurant is back in action at Lackawanna College.

SCRANTON, Pa. — After a little flash flooding months ago and with everything surrounding COVID-19, the tables at a not-so-typical restaurant were empty for a bit.

But that’s changing this month.

A student-run restaurant, billed by many as a five-star experience, is back in action in Scranton.

It's called "409 on Adams" located on the campus of Lackawanna College.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted the spot on Thursday.

While the restaurant looks and feels like a typical spot for foodies, it's unique in the fact that culinary students from Lackawanna College are behind it all, essentially opening up their classroom to the public.

How to dine at 409 on Adams at Lackawanna College:

The restaurant operates with the school calendar at Lackawanna College. This month's theme when it's open features "Cuisines From Around the World."

Reservations are required.

(570) 955-1548

Address: 409 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18510

Open to the public at 5:30 p.m. (various days of the week which is why you're encouraged to reserve your spot online).

The Marketplace at 409 on Adams: