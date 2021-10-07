Calling all foodies! Student-run restaurant gets fired up for fall, cooks up cuisines from around the world

SCRANTON, Pa. — After a little flash flooding months ago and with everything surrounding COVID-19, the tables at a not-so-typical restaurant were empty for a bit.
But that’s changing this month.
A student-run restaurant, billed by many as a five-star experience, is back in action in Scranton.
It's called "409 on Adams" located on the campus of Lackawanna College.
Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted the spot on Thursday.
While the restaurant looks and feels like a typical spot for foodies, it's unique in the fact that culinary students from Lackawanna College are behind it all, essentially opening up their classroom to the public.
How to dine at 409 on Adams at Lackawanna College:
The restaurant operates with the school calendar at Lackawanna College. This month's theme when it's open features "Cuisines From Around the World."
Reservations are required.
(570) 955-1548
Address: 409 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18510
Open to the public at 5:30 p.m. (various days of the week which is why you're encouraged to reserve your spot online).
The Marketplace at 409 on Adams:
As part of the student-run experience, there's also a marketplace at "409 on Adams" AKA an online store! Learn more here. The Marketplace sells professional quality merchandise, culinary and pastry creations, and a line of pet treats produced by Lackawanna College students. The e-commerce store also serves as a place to find recipes and cooking tips from the restaurant’s faculty and student chefs, current food trends, and restaurant news.