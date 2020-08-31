Stevens Says: It called, I answered

The chairs, their voice calling, suggesting I come and sit a spell for the enjoyment they offer comes only during summer and that is fleeting at best.

It was the evening of a warm summer day that saw me doing work around the ranch. Not much work to be honest, but enough to get me tired. Hazy and hot summer days can do that.

I heard the call quite clearly. I looked about curiously, wondering where the invitation it muttered came from. I imagined it, I decided and continued on with my chore. I heard it again before long; a soft, soothing voice that struck me as inviting. I still could not determine where it came from but when it sounded a third time it struck me that it came from the porch, the porch where the chairs that are among the most comfortable on earth spend their time. I thought of ignoring it but that would be impolite, to say the least.

The pair waited with open arms, urging me to come and rest awhile. I did, settling in within a matter of moments, finding the exact same spot I had found so comfortable in times past. I leaned my head back against the hardwood already holding me up, my legs automatically stretched out, for balance you know. Thoughts of continuing my project that day faded quickly. The chair won. The siren call across the yard had been too much to ignore.