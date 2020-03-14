St. Patrick's Day Tea

DANVILLE, Pa. — Looking for a refined and relaxing way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day? The ladies of Serenitea Gardens have the perfect solution...an old fashioned tea! We visit Serentea Gardens in Danville, where they offer seasonally themed tea celebrations complete with finger sandwiches and desserts. To celebrate Saint Patrick's Day the owner decorates every inch of the intimate dining room with green dinner ware, decorations, tablecloths and more! Part of the celebration food is the Irish Soda Bread. Owner Mary Altenbach shows us how to make the perfect Irish Soda Bread.

Recipe

3 1/2 cups of flour

2/3 cup of sugar

1 tsp.baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

1 1/2 cups of raisins

1 1/3 cup of buttermilk

2 eggs beaten

4 tbsp. melted butter

1/2 tsp. vanilla

mix dry ingredients

mix liquid ingredients

Mix together until well blended. Bake at 350 degrees for 50-60 minutes.