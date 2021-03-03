Sheet of Pokémon cards sells for over $230,000 from York auction house

An uncut sheet of Pokémon cards from 1999 sold in York for $234,171.

A sheet of Pokémon cards sold at a York auction house for over $230,000.

Pokémon trading cards have seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years, as fans have begun buying and selling the cards in attempts to make money from fluctuating prices.

Hake's Auction, the host for the listing, opened the bids for the cards at 9:00 p.m. on June 30, valuing them from $100,000 to $200,000.

After 18 bids, the listing closed at it's $234,171 price.

The listing describes the sheet as a "1999 Pokémon shadowless holographic uncut proof sheet, with 99 cards, including 7 Charizard cards".

According to the auction house, the value of the listing comes from it's age, as well as the selection of cards that are part of the sheet.

All 15 of the visually unique "holographic" cards are offered in this issue on the sheet, including seven of the even more desirable "Charizard" cards.

The lack of shadows around the pictures, which was added in later runs, is described as particularly rare.