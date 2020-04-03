Planting a Rainbow And A Pot Of Gold For St. Patty's Day

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — If you would like to have your own personal rainbow and pot of "gold" for Saint Patrick's Day, Keith Phelps of Inspired Designs has a great idea! Keith takes a beautiful planter with shades of green live plants, and shows how to create an adorable rainbow made with beads and a little pot of "gold" to add to the decorative piece. When St. Patrick's Day is over, you still have the lovely planter for your porch or patio.