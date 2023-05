The special place in Sullivan County has graves of veterans dating back to the Revolutionary War and stunning views everywhere you look.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Pa. — This weekend, a cemetery in Sullivan County will mark 100 years of holding a service for Memorial Day.

Jon Meyer visited the place that has been honoring our fallen heroes for a century and found a lot more On The Pennsylvania Road.

You can participate in the Cherry Grove Cemetery Memorial Day service Sunday at 2 p.m. or visit any time to see the view and experience the history.