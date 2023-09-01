Story of the spuds — Back Down The Pennsylvania Road

Mike Stevens shares a delicious trip to the Pennsylvania Farm Show from 1990.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — There are always plenty of things to do and plenty of food to eat at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.

Mike Stevens takes us Back Down The Pennsylvania Road to the Farm Show in 1990 when potatoes were a popular pick.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the nation's largest indoor agricultural event, featuring 12,000 competitive exhibits, nearly 6,000 animals, and 275 commercial exhibitors. The show runs from January 7 through 14. Admission is free, and parking is $15 by credit card in Farm Show lots.

CLICK HERE to download the complete visitors' guide.

CLICK HERE for the Farm Show schedule of events.