Mike Stevens visited Jim Thorpe back in 2006 and shares some of his thoughts on the season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JIM THORPE, Pa. — The leaves won't be falling any time soon but train excursions from Pittston to Jim Thorpe officially begin this weekend.

In this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road, Mike Stevens shows us what to expect if you're planning on taking a ride this fall to the Poconos.