What to do with all the veggies in your garden when they're ready for picking? Mike Stevens learned the answer when he met a master food preserver in 1989.

Example video title will go here for this video

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Almost anyone will tell you that the problem with a garden is that everything in it gets ready at one.

Carol Ann Sosik knew how not to let the stuff that comes out of your garden go to waste. On this trip back down Pennsylvania Road, Mike Stevens traveled to Nanticoke and explored the canning method.