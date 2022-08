In 1998, Mike Stevens visited a woman in Sullivan County who had a collection of thousands of pencils.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Pa. — Grab your backpacks, notebooks, and pencils — back-to-school season is here again.

Speaking of pencils, Mike Stevens once met a woman in Sullivan County who collected them. She had so many that the walls of her home were covered in pencils.

See for yourself on this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road to 1998.