x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
On the PA Road

Mountain Laurel in bloom On The Pennsylvania Road

Jon Meyer found a state park in Carbon County filled with our state flower.

More Videos

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania's state flower is now in bloom. Jon Meyer found plenty of Mountain Laurel when he took The Pennsylvania Road through Hickory Run State Park in Carbon County.

Related Articles

See more On the Pennsylvania Road stories on YouTube.

Paid Advertisement