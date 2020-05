THIS IS AMERICA: Hundreds of people lined the route of the funeral procession leading 98 year-old WWII Veteran Dalton Drake from the funeral home in Shavertown to the cemetery in Hanover Township. Since he can’t have a military funeral right now, the Wyoming Valley delivered an incredible tribute. Video can be a little deceiving, but families near us were all spaced out and socially distanced. And all of them were there during this challenging time to say thank you to a man who served our nation during an even tougher time. God bless this veteran and his family. I hope they found peace from this amazing show of support. 🇺🇸 (If you were along the route, share your photos for all to see!)