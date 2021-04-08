ELYSBURG, Pa. — We've told you how Knoebels Amusement Resort has been struggling to get enough workers to fully operate the park this season. Instead of focusing on who isn't working, Jon Meyer took The Pennsylvania Road to Knoebels to talk to those who are, including some who have been there for decades.
Folks keeping the Knoebels fun going On The Pennsylvania Road
When you pull back the curtain on all the fun and food at Knoebels, you meet some people who have been helping create that atmosphere for decades.