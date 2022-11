"Devotion" hit theaters on Wednesday, bringing to life a book written by an author from Lycoming County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A movie out in theaters across the country has roots right here in our area.

"Devotion" tells a unique story of heroism from the Korean War. It's based on the book written by an author from Lycoming County.

Adam Makos was a teenager when we first met him On The Pennsylvania Road. Jon Meyer has his latest chapter.