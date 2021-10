Jon Meyer took the Pennsylvania Road to Creekside Gardens in Wyoming County using thousands of pumpkins themselves to create artwork.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A lot of us will be transforming pumpkins into jack o'lanterns or setting them outside to decorate for fall.

Jon Meyer took the Pennsylvania Road to Creekside Gardens in Wyoming County using thousands of pumpkins themselves to create artwork.

Visit the PUMPKIN WALK Wednesdays thru Sundays 10am-4pm through October 31! See thousands of pumpkins and gourds... Posted by Creekside Gardens on Wednesday, October 6, 2021

For more information, click here.