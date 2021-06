As the country begins to return to normalcy a noisy creature has returned for its scheduled visit to our lives.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — We won't all be seeing the cicadas we keep hearing about.

They'll only come out in some parts of our area after 17 years underground.

Back then, Jon Meyer found himself surrounded by the bugs in part of Luzerne County so he took the Pennsylvania Road back to that area to get reacquainted with them.