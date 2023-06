When it comes to collections, this couple in the Poconos like to go big.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A few years ago, our On The Pennsylvania Road segment took us to a couple's home in the Poconos, filled with thousands of Christmas decorations.

Now, Jon Meyer returned to find out they go big in other seasons, too, with tens of thousands of perennials in the summer.