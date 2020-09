Mike Stevens shows how the fair rebounded the year after it was last canceled.

Unfortunately, the Bloomsburg Fair was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fair organizers have battled through plenty of tough times and promise to be back next year.

That brings us to tonight's trip "Back Down the Pennsylvania Road."

In 2011 severe flooding hit the fairgrounds.

But in 2012 the fair was humming like nothing had ever happened.