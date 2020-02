After Planters announced the death of its iconic mascot earlier this month, we’d thought we’d seen the last of Mr. Peanut, but it turns out, we were...

After Planters announced the death of its iconic mascot earlier this month, we'd thought we'd seen the last of Mr. Peanut, but it turns out, we were wrong.

In the peanut company's new Super Bowl commercial, the legendary legume was reborn as "Baby Nut."