An art installation in Union County has people considering the technology that pervades modern life.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A new exhibit at Bucknell University's Samek Art Museum is much different than paintings hanging on a wall.

The display is meant to get you thinking about how technology dominates our lives, and it does that on a large scale.

In this week's trip On The Pennsylvania Road, Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer takes us into a city known as The Nemesis.

The Nemesis Machine is now OPEN! Campus Gallery 701 Moore Avenue, Lewisburg, PA 17837 Imagine walking out the door, and... Posted by Samek Art Museum on Wednesday, January 18, 2023