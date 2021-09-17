Area autumn attractions gear up for opening weekend

Leaf it to our Ryan Leckey to find some bushels of fun for your Friday. Ryan shared some of our area's most popular fall attractions for family fun.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Although fall doesn't officially start until Wednesday, September 22, many area autumn attractions are firing up the fun starting this weekend. That includes Roba Family Farms near Clarks Summit.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey visited the farm on Friday.

He highlighted what's new this season, including the "Rescue Me" corn maze. The newly designed attraction highlights the importance of rescuing local shelter dogs. Every Saturday & Sunday, Roba Family Farms plans to team up with local animal shelters to showcase our area’s amazing furry friends to help find them forever homes.

And it's not only Roba's launching into fall fun.

There are so many great spots across Northeastern & Central Pennsylvania loved by many of you.

