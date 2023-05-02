65th annual Grammy Awards: Full list of winners, nominees

WASHINGTON — The 65th annual Grammy Awards are finally here.
Several of music's biggest names, including Beyoncé, are in the running for Sunday night's top honors — Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, ABBA and Lizzo are all among the nominees in for album of the year. Adele joins them in the record of the year competition.
Beyoncé became the most decorated artist in Grammys history with her 32nd career win, breaking record set in 1997.
Trevor Noah is hosting the ceremony on Sunday live from downtown Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.
The Grammys began at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS and Paramount+. The show included performances by Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Lizzo as well as special musical tributes to the late musicians Takeoff, Loretta Lynn and Christine McVie.
This year's show marks a return to Los Angeles after the pandemic first delayed, then forced the Grammys to move to Las Vegas last year.
Below is the full list of Grammy nominees and winners:
Record Of The Year:
Don't Shut Me Down - ABBA
Easy On Me - Adele
BREAK MY SOUL - Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige
You And Me On The Rock -Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
Woman - Doja Cat
Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
About Damn Time - Lizzo
As It Was - Harry Styles
Album Of The Year:
Voyage - ABBA
30 - Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
RENAISSANCE - Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile
Music Of The Spheres - Coldplay
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
Special - Lizzo
Harry's House - Harry Styles
Song Of The Year:
Gayle – “Abcdefu”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
Adele – “Easy on Me”
Best New Artist:
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi and JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance:
Adele – “Easy on Me”
Bad Bunny – “Moscow Mule”
Doja Cat – “ Woman”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
ABBA – “Don’t Shut Me Down”
Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”
Coldplay and BTS – “My Universe”
Post Malone and Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy” (WINNER)
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Michael Bublé – Higher (WINNER)
Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around
Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix – Evergreen
Diana Ross – Thank You
Best Pop Vocal Album:
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Lizzo – Special
Harry Styles – Harry’s House (WINNER)
Best Dance/Electronic Recording:
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”Bonobo – “Rosewood” (WINNER)
Diplo and Miguel – “Don’t Forget My Love”
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
Kaytranada featuring H.E.R. – “Intimidated”
Rüfüs Du Sol – “On My Knees”
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album:
Beyoncé – Renaissance (WINNER)
Bonobo – Fragments
Diplo – Diplo
Odesza – The Last Goodbye
Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender
Best Rock Performance:
Bryan Adams – “So Happy It Hurts”
Beck – “Old Man”
The Black Keys – “Wild Child”
Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses” (WINNER)
Idles – “Crawl!”
Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”
Turnstile – “Holiday”
Best Metal Performance:
Ghost – “Call Me Little Sunshine”
Megadeth – “We’ll Be Back”
Muse – “Kill or Be Killed”
Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi – “Degradation Rules” (WINNER)
Turnstile – “Blackout”
Best Rock Song:
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”
Turnstile – “Blackout”
Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses” (WINNER)
The War on Drugs – “Harmonia’s Dream”
Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”
Best Rock Album:
The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello and the Imposters – The Boy Named If
Idles – Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 (WINNER)
Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
Best Alternative Music Performance:
Arctic Monkeys – “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”
Big Thief – “Certainty”
Florence and the Machine – “King”
Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue” (WINNER)
Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius – “Spitting Off the Edge of the World”
Best Alternative Music Album:
Arcade Fire – We
Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Björk – Fossora
Wet Leg – Wet Leg (WINNER)
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
Best R&B Performance:
Beyoncé – “Virgo’s Groove”
Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak – “Here With Me”
Muni Long – “Hrs and Hrs” (WINNER)
Lucky Daye – “Over”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
Snow Aalegra – “Do 4 Love”
Babyface featuring Ella Mai – “Keeps on Fallin’”
Beyoncé – “Plastic Off the Sofa” (WINNER)
Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan – “Round Midnight”
Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”
Best R&B Song:
Beyoncé – “Cuff It” (WINNER)
Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”
Muni Long – “Hrs and Hrs”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”
PJ Morton – “Please Don’t Walk Away”
Best Progressive R&B Album:
Cory Henry – Operation Funk
Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights (WINNER)
Terrace Martin – Drones
Moonchild – Starfruit
Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon
Best R&B Album:
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III (WINNER)
Lucky Daye – Candydrip
PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
Best Rap Performance:
DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy – “God Did”
Doja Cat – “Vegas”
Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug – “Pushin P”
Hitkidd and GloRilla – “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” (WINNER)
Best Melodic Rap Performance:
DJ Khaled featuring Future and SZA – “Beautiful”
Future featuring Drake and Tems – “Wait for U” (WINNER)
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer – “Die Hard”
Latto – “Big Energy (Live)”
Best Rap Song:
Jack Harlow featuring Drake – “Churchill Downs”
DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy – “God Did”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” (WINNER)
Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug – “Pushin P”
Future featuring Drake and Tems – “Wait for U”
Best Rap Album:
DJ Khaled – God Did
Future – I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers (WINNER)
Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
Best Country Solo Performance:
Kelsea Ballerini – “Heartfelt”
Zach Bryan – “Something in the Orange”
Miranda Lambert – “In His Arms”
Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”
Willie Nelson – “Live Forever” (WINNER)
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt – “Wishful Drinking”
Brothers Osborne – “Midnight Rider’s Prayer”
Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert – “Outrunnin’ Your Memory”
Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton – “Does He Love You – Revisited”
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” (WINNER)
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss – “Going Where the Lonely Go”
Best Country Song:
Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”
Luke Combs – “Doin’ This”
Taylor Swift – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)”
Miranda Lambert – “If I Was a Cowboy”
Willie Nelson – “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die”
Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t”
Best Country Album:
Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
Miranda Lambert – Palomino
Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Maren Morris – Humble Quest
Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time (WINNER)
Best Latin Pop Album:
Christina Aguilera – Aguilera
Rubén Blades and Boca Livre – Pasieros
Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera
Fonseca – Viajante
Sebastián Yatra – Dharma+
Best Música Urbana Album:
Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti (WINNER)
Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy
Farruko – La 167
Maluma – The Love and Sex Tape
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album:
Cimafunk – El Alimento
Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo
Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen
Gaby Moreno – Alegoría
Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes
Rosalía – Motomami
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano):
Chiquis – Abeja Reina
Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México – El Musical
Los Tigres Del Norte – La Reunión (Deluxe)
Christian Nodal – EP #1 Forajido
Marco Antonio Solís – Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)
Best Tropical Latin Album:
Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy
La Santa Cecilia – Quiero Verte Feliz
Víctor Manuelle – Lado A Lado B
Tito Nieves – Legendario
Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Imágenes Latinas
Carlos Vives – Cumbiana II
Best American Roots Performance:
Bill Anderson featuring Dolly Parton – “Someday It’ll All Make Sense” (Bluegrass Version)
Madison Cunningham – “Life According to Raechel”
Fantastic Negrito – “Oh Betty”
Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band – “Stompin’ Ground”
Aoife O’Donovan and Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”
Best Americana Performance:
Eric Alexandrakis – “Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]”
Asleep at the Wheel featuring Lyle Lovett – “There You Go Again”
Blind Boys of Alabama featuring Black Violin – “The Message”
Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”
Bonnie Raitt – “Made Up Mind”
Best American Roots Song:
Anaïs Mitchell – “Bright Star”
Sheryl Crow – “Forever”
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss – “High and Lonesome”
Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That”
Aoife O’Donovan and Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”
Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”
Best Americana Album:
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Dr. John – Things Happen That Way
Keb’ Mo’ – Good to Be…
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof
Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That
Best Bluegrass Album:
The Infamous Stringdusters – Toward the Fray
The Del McCoury Band – Almost Proud
Peter Rowan – Calling You From My Mountain
Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway – Crooked Tree
Yonder Mountain String Band – Get Yourself Outside
Best Traditional Blues Album:
Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues
Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie
Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder – Get On Board
John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down
Charlie Musselwhite – Mississippi Son
Best Contemporary Blues Album:
Shamekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far
Eric Gales – Crown
Ben Harper – Bloodline Maintenance
North Mississippi Allstars – Set Sail
Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny
Best Folk Album:
Judy Collins – Spellbound
Madison Cunningham – Revealer
Janis Ian – The Light at the End of the Line
Aofie O’Donovan – Age of Apathy
Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street
Best Reggae Music:
Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling
Koffee – Gifted
Sean Paul – Scorcha
Protoje – Third Time’s the Charm
Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi
Best Global Music Performance:
Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar – “Udhero Na”
Matt B and Eddy Kenzo – “Gimme Love”
Burna Boy – “Last Last”
Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro – “Neva Bow Down”
Wouter Kellerman, Zaken Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode – “Bayethe”
Best Global Music Album:
Berklee Indian Ensemble – Shuruaat
Burna Boy – Love, Damini
Angélique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf – Queen of Sheba
Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago – Between Us… (Live)
Masa Takumi – Sakura
Best Comedy Album:
Dave Chappelle – The Closer
Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster
Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent
Louis C.K. – Sorry
Patton Oswalt – We All Scream
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording:
Jamie Foxx – Act Like You Got Some Sense
Mel Brooks – All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World
Viola Davis – Finding Me (WINNER)
Questlove – Music Is History
Best Song Written for Visual Media:
Beyoncé – “Be Alive” (from King Richard)
Taylor Swift – “Carolina” (from Where the Crawdads Sing)
Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand” (from Top Gun: Maverick)
Jessy Wilson featuring Angélique Kidjo – “Keep Rising (The Woman King)” (from The Woman King)
4*Town (Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell) – “Nobody Like U” (from Turning Red)
Lin-Manuel Miranda – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (from Encanto)
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media:
Elvis
Encanto (WINNER)
Stranger Things
Top Gun: Maverick
West Side Story
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:
Encanto – Germaine Franco (WINNER)
The Batman – Michael Giacchino
The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood
Succession – Nicholas Britell
No Time to Die – Hans Zimmer
Best Music Video:
Adele – “Easy on Me”
BTS – “Yet to Come”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well: The Short Film”
Best Music Film:
Adele One Night Only – Adele
Our World – Justin Bieber
Billie Eilish Live at the O2 – Billie Eilish
Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance) – Rosalía
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story – Various Artists
A Band A Brotherhood A Barn – Neil Young and Crazy Horse
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Boi-1da
Dahi
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical:
Amy Allen
Nija Charles
Tobias Jesso, Jr.
The-Dream
Laura Veltz
For a complete list of winners, CLICK HERE.