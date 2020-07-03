Mouthwatering Maryland Style Crab Cakes

DUNMORE, Pa. — Dunmore Seafood Co. offers an array of fresh fish, shrimp, crab legs and more. They also have a variety of prepared foods you can take home and heat up. Home and Backyard visits the market where they prepared their take on Maryland Style Crab Cakes loaded with lump crab. RECIPE:

1 lb. jumbo lump crab meat

1 large egg

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 1/2 teaspoon of Dijon mustard

1 1/2 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire

1 cup saltine crackers

1/4 teaspoon salt

Place crab in medium mixing bowl

In a small bowl whisk egg, mayo, mustard, Old Bay, lemon juice, Worcestershire, and salt.

Place mixture over crab meat, and add saltines. Mix thoroughly but gently. Refrigerate for 1 hour. Shape mixture into 1 inch thick patties.

Heat 2 tablespoons of butte in a pan over medium heat. Cook until dark golden brown. Approximately 4 minutes per side. serve with lemon wedges, and top with Old Bay seasoning to your liking.





