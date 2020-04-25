Loose Sausage Polenta Board by Cusumano's

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Cusuano's in Old Forge offers old world style Italian cuisine with a modern flare! Chef T. J. Cusumano prepares an amazing Loose Sausage Polenta Board.

Loose hot sausage

2lbs coarse ground pork

1 tbs salt

1 tbs red pepper flake

3 tbs paprika

2 tbs fennel (cracked or whole)



Sauce for polenta (serves 4)

2 bunches broccoli rabe chopped

1lb loose sausage browned In a pan

1 can whole peeled tomato

1/2 cup water



Polenta

2 cups dry corn meal

2 cups cold water set aside

6 cups boiling water

Pinch salt

It is traditionally served on a wooden board to share with your family.