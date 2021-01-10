Let the ghoul times roll! Hotel of Horror scares up fun in the Poconos

Many area haunted attractions are ready to give you a frightfully fun time. Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey checked out one spooktacular place near Stroudsburg.

The spooky season has arrived in our area and many local haunted attractions are scaring up some fun all month long.

That includes the Hotel of Horror just outside of Stroudsburg that Newswatch 16 visited on Friday.

The frightfully fun spot is billed as "the premiere haunted attraction in the Poconos."

It's now open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through November 6.

Hotel of Horror History

The following details include not only the back story of the hotel, but also what to expect when you visit the venue:

The Hotel of Horror and Altered Nightmares are both indoor, walk through Haunted House attractions featuring live actors and paranormal activity housed in the 200 year old “abandoned “ Pocono Mountain resort once called The Lake House Hotel, Saylorsburg, Pa.

Open rain or shine with a covered wait line and free parking. Don’t let the weather scare you. That’s our job! Our revamped ticketing process gives you less time in line and more time in the attraction.

The Hotel of Horror and Altered Nightmares Halloween Attractions are both housed inside the legendary Lake House Hotel intertwined and breathing next to one another, sharing organs and a circulatory system like conjoined twins. The sinister subconscious of the Hotel of Horror feeds off the dark energy that stains the lumber skeleton of this once pristine mountain resort, while Altered Nightmares celebrates the chaos that grows stronger as each soul travels through its decaying halls and abandoned rooms.

Other local fall attractions

The Hotel of Horror is not the only spot getting into the Halloween spirit. You can find many other haunted/autumn attractions across our area as part of WNEP's Fall-o-ween 2021 campaign. Click here to see what's happening county by county.

