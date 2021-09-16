Lackawanna Historical Society spearheads genealogy workshop for beginners

If you ever wanted to learn more about your family's history, your ancestors, and then some, a free program launching in Scranton could do the trick.

SCRANTON, Pa. — When it comes to learning about our family's roots, our ancestors and more, finding a place to start can be daunting with so many websites and products out there. That includes some that even ask you for a DNA sample.

But a free program launching in our area is hoping to take the guesswork out of all of that.

It all surrounds a "Genealogy Workshop for Beginners" spearheaded by the Lackawanna Historical Society in Scranton.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey highlighted the program on Thursday.

Sign-ups are now underway. If the classes fill, the historical society plans to add more in the future.

When & where

The program includes a four-part genealogy workshop at the Albright Memorial Library in Scranton, inside the Community Room.

Sessions will be held on Saturdays, September 25, October 2, 9, and 16, from 9:30 am to noon.

Participants must commit to all sessions before registering.

Cost & how to sign up

The fee for the workshop is $15 for Lackawanna Historical Society members and $25 for nonmembers.

Participants are asked to bring a laptop, three-ring binder, and notepaper, and may bring bottled water and a snack.

The workshop is limited to ten people; call the Society at 570-344-3841 or email lackawannahistory@gmail.com to register.

Other fun facts & genealogy resources provided by the Lackawanna Historical Society

Genealogy research is overwhelming, and the wealth of online resources often confuse the process further. This workshop is geared for those who are just starting a family genealogy project or those who are “stuck” in the process. Participants will learn where to look for information and how to utilize resources. The workshop will focus on local resources available in Lackawanna and the surrounding counties, Pennsylvania state resources, and national records- international searches will not be addressed.

Tips for beginning your genealogy research project

Remember, when trying to find out where your ancestors came from, it is important to learn as much as you can about those who were HERE.

Then, along the way, you are sure to find clues about how they got here and where they came from.

IT’S ALL ABOUT ME

Start your genealogy quest with yourself and then move to immediate family members: parents, grandparents, going as far back as you KNOW.

ASK YOUR MOTHER! (or father, aunt, uncle, grandma, grandpa…)

Gather as much information as you can from family members you know.

Talk to your relatives--aunts, uncles, parents, grandparents, etc. to get as much family information as you can, including:

where they were born

when they were born

where they lived

where they moved to (if they did move),

marriages, deaths, burial places.

Ask if they have any family-related info - photos, a family bible, news clippings, etc. that can be scanned with the originals returned to the person who shared. They can hold valuable clues and prove/disprove details.

WRITE IT DOWN

Write it all down and include all sources to record where the information came from.

ASK THE EXPERT

Once you have recorded everything you can learn from family members, move to your community’s research resources, including historical societies, libraries, museums, and local records offices, to lock down information and check the facts.

EXPAND YOUR SEARCH

The next step is to visit helpful websites to start filling in the unknowns.

IF ALL ELSE FAILS

Remember, genealogy takes time and PATIENCE. If you are in a position and have the desire, you can do this on your own, but if not, you can always hire a genealogist.

Genealogy resources

Lackawanna County

www.lackawannacounty.org> Public Records> Genealogy Records

Birth and Death Records 1878-1906

Wills 1878-present

Marriage Records 1885-present

Lackawanna Historical Society

Records NOT available online

Scranton City Directories 1860-present

Scranton Atlas/Sanborn maps 1873, 1884, 1889, 1898, 1918, 1920 (updated to 1947), 1956

Scranton Suburban Towns maps 1873, 1924

Scranton Republican 1889-1936

Newspaper almanacs 1878-1938

Genealogy typescripts

Family surname files

Vertical files (newspaper clipping files)

Local history books, church histories

Luzerne County

Luzerne County Historical Society

570-823-6244

www.luzernehistory.org

Records NOT available online

Birth records 1893-1905

Delayed birth records 1877-1905

Death records 1893-1905

Marriage docket index 1885-1955

Orphan’s Court index (wills) 1787-1874

City directories 1871-2001

Genealogy typescripts

Family surname files

PA Dept of Health/Bureau of Vital Statistics

Birth and Death records after 1906

Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society