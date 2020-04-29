Irrfan Khan, of 'Slumdog Millionaire' and 'Life of Pi,' dies at 54

The Bollywood star died Wednesday after being admitted to a Mumbai hospital with a colon infection.

NEW DELHI, Delhi — Irrfan Khan, a veteran character actor in Bollywood movies and one of India's best-known exports to Hollywood, has died at age 54.

Khan played the police inspector in "Slumdog Millionaire" and the park executive Masrani in "Jurassic World."

He also appeared in "The Amazing Spider-Man" and the adventure fantasy "Life of Pi."

Khan died Wednesday after being admitted to a Mumbai hospital with a colon infection.