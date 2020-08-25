How to get involved in Scranton's virtual "Race for the Cure"

Although Scranton’s in-person “Race For the Cure” may be canceled this year, the mission to end breast cancer is not.

It’s the cause where "the end of breast cancer begins." That’s the mission behind Susan G. Komen’s annual “Race for the Cure.“

Although the 30th anniversary of the actual 5K event in Scranton this September is a lot different this year, the cause and your support, are still needed!

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted on Tuesday how you can get involved in this year's race which is now virtual because of the pandemic.

Organizers say "while the pandemic has canceled many important moments in our lives, our mission to end breast cancer isn't canceled, and neither is our race. Instead of gathering together at the Lackawanna County Courthouse Square on September 26, we are asking supporters to participate remotely. You can walk or run on your terms - in your neighborhood, or even on your treadmill."

Although it's not the 30th anniversary many envisioned, the health and safety of those in the breast cancer community is always top priority.

You can walk/run - "race for the cure" anytime between September 13 - September 26.

Mail in Paper Entry Forms must be postmarked by September 4, 2020 to receive your race packet on time.

You can even attend the Virtual Ceremony on September 26 at 8:30 a.m.

How To Join Virtually between September 13 - 26, check your email and Komen's social media [Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @KomenGreaterPA] for daily survivor stories, mission moments, Komen Greater PA champion highlights as well as daily contests and giveaways.



If you haven't already, download the FREE SGK Race for the Cure mobile app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.



This interactive app will allow you to track your steps, post pictures directly to social media, earn badges, download social media filters, and so much more!



HOW TO SUBMIT YOUR 5K TIMESNow through September 26, Scranton Running Company will provide online results for those runners who submit a screenshot of completing 3.1 miles and the corresponding time. You can send your screenshots to mdluhos@komengreaterpa.org.



YOUR MONEY IN ACTION

LOCAL RESOURCES AVAILABLE TO YOU

Head here to see the help and resources available thanks to Komen.

IF YOU NEED ASSISTANCE |

• Mammogram Voucher Program | 1-888-687-0505

• Patient Treatment Assistance Program | 1-877-465-6636



QUESTIONS?

Contact Dolly Woody at the Susan G. Komen Greater Pennsylvania.

Email: dwoody@komengreaterpa.org

Phone: (570) 969-6072