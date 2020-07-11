A Home For A Hero

SCRANTON, Pa. — PNC and Military Warriors Support Foundation join forces to donate a home to a retired U.S. Marine CPL. We caught up with PNC Regional President for NEPA, Pete Danchak, who took us on a tour of the home after it's transformation. The home went through some renovation with the help of PNC and several community businesses. The two story, three bedroom property will serve as a new "home sweet home" to a veteran and his family. This is the fifth year that the bank has worked with Military Warriors Support Support to donate a home to a deserving veteran, but the first time PNC has donated a home in northeast PA.