Handwoven Memory Baskets

CLARKSTOWN, Pa. — A memory basket is a uniquely individual made to order hand woven basket incorporating material or items from a loved one. Articles such as scarves, t-shirts, belts, kitchen items or tools can all be used in these memorable creations. Artisan Karen Spring also weaves market baskets, egg baskets wine baskets and more. She shows us how she weaves a basket she used as an adorable holiday top hat perfect for a tree topper or Christmas decoration. She also shares examples of some memory baskets she has created. For information click here: Handwoven Baskets by Karen