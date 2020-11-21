Living Ornaments

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Using natural elements in holiday decorating is very festive. Creekside Gardens Sherri Kukuchka can take items found in your backyard or pretty botanicals to create show stopping pieces. She introduces us to air plants. These beautiful low maintenance evergreens make magical ornaments and after the holidays can be a part of your year round decor! Sherri creates hanging terrariums with pine cones, berries, bark and air plants lovely for boughs of your Christmas tree or that perfect gift for anyone on your list.