Make A Cosmic Rose Color-Changing Cocktail

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The Cosmic Rose is a color-changing cocktail creation served at Wine and More on 1st tasting room in Lehighton. We stopped by and the owner showed us how to mix this adult beverage made with gin from Insurrection Distillery, Orzata (orgeat syrup), Peacock Tea and lime juice.
Wine and More on 1st is participating in a wine tasting event called Wine on The River. This event is being held on May 7th, 11am to 6pm at Lehighton Outdoor Center, 123 Lehigh Drive, Lehighton, PA. For more information go to Discoverlehighton.com