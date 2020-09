CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — A lush green lawn really adds to the look of a home. But when you look closer, your lovely lawn can have a creeping green intruder! Paul Epsom's Weed of the Week is Creeping Charlie or Ground Ivy. Although it is an aromatic, and gloriously green ground cover, it has a tendency to spread quickly throughout your lawn. Paul gives us the run down on this run away plant.