The Purple Cow

Serving Up Gourmet Ice Cream and More for Decades

LEWISBURG, Pa. — In our quest for summer ice cream stands and good old fashioned cooking wrapped up in a charming setting, we've found the perfect place!  The Purple Cow in Lewisburg serves up gourmet ice cream, delicious homemade soups, local hand pressed burgers and one heck of a chili dog.  We dropped by to get a taste of some of their specialty ice cream sundaes.  We also met the woman who ran this successful restaurant for decades.