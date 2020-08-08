LEWISBURG, Pa. — In our quest for summer ice cream stands and good old fashioned cooking wrapped up in a charming setting, we've found the perfect place! The Purple Cow in Lewisburg serves up gourmet ice cream, delicious homemade soups, local hand pressed burgers and one heck of a chili dog. We dropped by to get a taste of some of their specialty ice cream sundaes. We also met the woman who ran this successful restaurant for decades.
The Purple Cow
Serving Up Gourmet Ice Cream and More for Decades