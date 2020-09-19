Design Your Own Furniture

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — So many times when you are looking for furniture, you like the style but not the fabric, the sofa legs are perfect but the arms are too bulky. If only you can have the pieces just the way you want them. Well now it is easy! Just visit The Factory and they can make it happen. Whether its a kitchen table, a sofa, a sectional or a bedroom set, the folks at The Factory will take you through the design process. Corey Fangio and his staff have everything you need for a custom look. NOTE: This segment was recorded prior to COVID 19 Restrictions,