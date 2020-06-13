x
entertainment

No-Bake Strawberry Cheesecake

It's Strawberry Season at Rohrbach's Farm

CATAWISSA, Pa. — It's strawberry season!  You can visit Rohrbach's Farm in Catawissa and pick your own strawberries!  Denise Bosworth showed us how to make a delicious no-bake cheesecake using her farm fresh strawberries.

No-Bake Strawberry Cake: Kid Friendly!  
Layer:
Whipped Topping
Graham Crackers
Freshly picked, washed and sliced Rohrbach’s Strawberries
Create as many layers as you would like!
Drizzle with melted chocolate
Refrigerate for approximately 2 hours or more before serving
Alternate: you can use pudding instead of whipped topping 