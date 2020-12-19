Italian American Christmas Traditions...Food and Family

DUNMORE, Pa. — Family gatherings around the table are such an important part of the holidays, creating fond memories for generations. On Christmas Eve many Italian American families gather and celebrate with the seven fishes dinner. This tradition is a Catholic tradition as Catholics abstain from eating meat on December 24th. The folks at A Little Pizza Heaven in Dunmore having been serving the seven fishes dinner for several years. Chef Daryl shared his recipe for Calamari (SEE BELOW) and some of the other fish served. They also set their traditional holiday table complete with nuts, panettone, and lupini beans.

Little Pizza Heaven Restaurant Calamari

Ingredients:

2 1/2 pounds of cleaned calamari

one tsp minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

salt and pepper to taste

4 cups of your favorite marinara sauce