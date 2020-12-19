Italian American Christmas Traditions...Food and Family

DUNMORE, Pa. — Family gatherings around the table are such an important part of the holidays, creating fond memories for generations. On Christmas Eve many Italian American families gather and celebrate with the seven fishes dinner. This tradition is a Catholic tradition as Catholics abstain from eating meat on December 24th. The folks at A Little Pizza Heaven in Dunmore having been serving the seven fishes dinner for several years. Chef Daryl shared his recipe for Calamari (SEE BELOW) and some of the other fish served. They also set their traditional holiday table complete with nuts, panettone, and lupini beans.
Little Pizza Heaven Restaurant Calamari
Ingredients:
2 1/2 pounds of cleaned calamari
one tsp minced garlic
1/2 teaspoon dried basil
salt and pepper to taste
4 cups of your favorite marinara sauce
Directions:
Heat a large frying pan, with 2 tsp of oil. When heated add the cleaned calamari with the garlic salt, pepper and basil. While cooking the calamari, there will be excess water, drain that off. The calamari will curl up during the cooking process. Cook approximately 5 minutes and then add your prepared marinara sauce. Let simmer for 45 minutes on low heat. When ready for dinner, cook your angel hair or cappellini and add your sauce .
Buon Appetitto!