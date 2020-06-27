Patio Dining, Picnics And A Perfect Atmosphere

HAWLEY, Pa. — The charming Settler's Inn in Hawley offers dining on their terrace and in the breathtaking flower garden! The Settler's Inn chef loves to craft each dish with several ingredients grown on the property along with many locally sourced foods. She prepared a lobster and shrimp dish that is perfect for the summer dining. Also, they also offer a great variety of wraps to go for a hike or creek side picnic.