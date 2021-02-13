DALLAS, Pa. — Red Velvet Whoopie Pie Hearts...absolutely the perfect treats for St. Valentine's Day! We asked Jane Henry, the talented owner of Jane's Sugar Magnolia Dessert Shop in Dallas to come up with a fun dessert to share with valentines of all ages. She graciously showed us how to bake Red Velvet Hearts. RECIPE BELOW
Sugar Magnolia Dessert Shop offers a beautiful selection of hand-crafted pastries, cakes, scones, cookies and custom orders. Located in Dallas, they also offer a variety of gourmet coffees.
RECIPE:
2 Cups- All purpose flour
2 Tbsp- Cocoa Powder
1/2 Tsp- Baking Powder
1/4 Tsp- salt
1/4 pound- Unsalted Butter Room Temperature
1 C packed - Light Brown Sugar
1 Egg
1 tsp vanilla
1/2 C butter milk
1oz. red food gel
Cream together butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
Add egg, vanilla and food coloring mix to combine.
Scrape your bowl so nothing is stuck to the sides. Combine dry ingredients in a separate bowl. Add dry ingredients and buttermilk to the sugar mixture alternating between the two.
1/3 dry
1/2 buttermilk
1/3 dry
1/2 buttermilk
1/3 dry
Transfer to a piping bag
Pipe shapes onto a parchment-lined baking tray
Bake 375 degrees F for 7-9 minutes
Allow to cool completely
fill with cream cheese icing and sandwich together.