Sweet St. Valentine's Day Treats By Jane's Sugar Magnolia Bake Shop

DALLAS, Pa. — Red Velvet Whoopie Pie Hearts...absolutely the perfect treats for St. Valentine's Day! We asked Jane Henry, the talented owner of Jane's Sugar Magnolia Dessert Shop in Dallas to come up with a fun dessert to share with valentines of all ages. She graciously showed us how to bake Red Velvet Hearts. RECIPE BELOW

Sugar Magnolia Dessert Shop offers a beautiful selection of hand-crafted pastries, cakes, scones, cookies and custom orders. Located in Dallas, they also offer a variety of gourmet coffees.

RECIPE:

2 Cups- All purpose flour

2 Tbsp- Cocoa Powder

1/2 Tsp- Baking Powder

1/4 Tsp- salt

1/4 pound- Unsalted Butter Room Temperature

1 C packed - Light Brown Sugar

1 Egg

1 tsp vanilla

1/2 C butter milk

1oz. red food gel